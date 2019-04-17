East Bay Times Obituaries
Reiji Yanagishita
Nov. 25, 1936 - Apr. 12, 2019
Hercules
Reiji J. Yanagishita, resident of Hercules, passed away on April 12, 2019 at the age of 82. Reiji graduated from St. Joseph's High School and Kantogakuin University in Japan before coming to the United States and obtaining his MBA from San Francisco State University. An avid golf player and traveler, Reiji enjoyed vacationing, sports, family time, friends and his beloved pets. Reiji was blessed with having traveled to many different parts of the world with his wife and friends. He played golf on over 650 courses.
Reiji is survived by his devoted wife of 52 years, Kumiko, and children Emi and Kenji, their spouses Mark Kooyman (Cumming, GA) and Tiffani (Yee) Yanagishita (Redwood City, CA), grandson Christian Yee Yanagishita (University of San Diego). In observation of his fulfilled life, there will be a burial service as well as a Celebration of Life at a later date. Details will be posted at www.sunsetviewcemetery.com as they become available.


Published in East Bay Times on Apr. 17, 2019
