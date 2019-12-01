|
|
Reinhard George Trybull
January 31, 1935 – November 14, 2019
Resident of Concord, California
Reinhard was born in Tiegenhof near Danzig, Germany to Johann Adam Trybull and Johanna Siedowski. He and his siblings resettled in Bad Homburg, Germany where he met his future wife Anneliese Bangert.
Reinhard was trained as a mechanical engineer and followed his brother Norbert to Canada in 1956 and Anneliese joined him a year later when they were married in Sarnia, Ontario on November 9, 1957. They lived in Windsor Ontario where they had two sons and eventually settled in Concord, CA in 1967.
Reinhard worked for Bechtel Corporation as a Piping Engineer and Supervisor from 1966 through 1999, building everything from nuclear power plants, oil refineries and a Nabisco food production factory. He loved his family as well as sailing, owning a Seafarer 29 sailboat for many years, named the Annelie II. They were active members in the Paradise Cay Yacht Harbor Club (later named Tiburon Yacht Club.) He also enjoyed woodworking, building his sons' bedroom furniture, large and detailed cabinets and even an Apollo space capsule replica in the backyard for his sons to sleep and play in with their friends.
Reinhard was preceded in death by his parents, his sisters Eva Depene and Edith Trybull and his brother Norbert Trybull. He is survived by his wife Anneliese, his sons Jeffrey (Leslie) Trybull and Gregory Trybull, grandsons Alex and Andrew and granddaughter Jennifer.
A celebration of Life will be held at Ouimet Brothers Funeral Chapel at 4125 Clayton Road in Concord, CA at 2:00 pm on Sunday, December 15th. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America.
View the online memorial for Reinhard George Trybull
Published in East Bay Times on Dec. 1, 2019