Remedios Acuna

Sept 2, 1933 - May 13, 2019

Resident of Pittsburg

Remedios "Remey" Acuna, "Mama Ding", age 85, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on May 13, 2019 from the effects of a stroke. Remey was born in Cavite City, Philippines, where she met the love of her life, Freddie. After migrating to the United States, her family settled in Pittsburg. Mama Ding retired from Bank of America, went on to work at Concord Disposal until her second retirement. She recently retired as Senior Pastor of "I Found the Answer Ministries" in Pittsburg. Remey was a mighty prayer warrior and enjoyed sharing her relationship with Jesus Christ with everyone she met. She leaves a powerful legacy.

Remey is preceded in death by her husband, Freddie; daughter, Marites. She is survived by children, Joey Sr. (Gigi), Jeryck, Margie (Steve); 11 grandchildren, and 5 sisters.

Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at 11:00 AM at the Pittsburg Funeral Chapel. Burial following at Oak View Memorial Park Cemetery in Antioch.





