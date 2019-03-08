East Bay Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Grissom San Lorenzo Mortuary
267 E. Lewelling Blvd.
San Lorenzo, CA 94580
(510) 278-2800
Resources
More Obituaries for Rene Lavigne
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rene B. Lavigne


1937 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Rene B. Lavigne Obituary
Rene B. Lavigne
May 30, 1937 - March 3, 2019
Pleasanton
Rene Boker Lavigne born to Dorothy and Armond Lavigne May 30, 1937 in Red Bank New Jersey. He Passed away March 3, 2019 at Stanford Valley Care hospital surrounded by his family. Survived by wife, Vivian Lavigne of 60 years, Brother John La Vigne and family of Toms River NJ. Two daughters Judi (Lee) and Robin (Tracy) and six grandchildren Torrie, Jason, Grant, Will,Angie and Noah. He was a member of Fremont Jaycees from 1964-1972. 1970 he was in outstanding young men of America book. He graduated with an AA degree in business from Ohlone. After serving in the navy he retired from 40 years in the electronics industry. He was active in the Pleasanton community participating in the American Legion and VFW for 20 years. He is known by many in the community and we invite you to remember him on Sunday March 10th at 1:00pm at the Pleasanton Veterans Hall.


View the online memorial for Rene B. Lavigne
Published in East Bay Times on Mar. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Grissom San Lorenzo Mortuary
Download Now