Rene B. Lavigne

May 30, 1937 - March 3, 2019

Pleasanton

Rene Boker Lavigne born to Dorothy and Armond Lavigne May 30, 1937 in Red Bank New Jersey. He Passed away March 3, 2019 at Stanford Valley Care hospital surrounded by his family. Survived by wife, Vivian Lavigne of 60 years, Brother John La Vigne and family of Toms River NJ. Two daughters Judi (Lee) and Robin (Tracy) and six grandchildren Torrie, Jason, Grant, Will,Angie and Noah. He was a member of Fremont Jaycees from 1964-1972. 1970 he was in outstanding young men of America book. He graduated with an AA degree in business from Ohlone. After serving in the navy he retired from 40 years in the electronics industry. He was active in the Pleasanton community participating in the American Legion and VFW for 20 years. He is known by many in the community and we invite you to remember him on Sunday March 10th at 1:00pm at the Pleasanton Veterans Hall.





