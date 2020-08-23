Renee Helen Bridges
August 31, 1941 - August 13, 2020
Resident of Pleasanton, CA
Renee Helen Bridges passed away unexpectantly from complications due to Lymphoma at Stanford ValleyCare Hospital after 78 wonderful years on this earth.
Renee was born and grew up in Hayward, CA and has been a Pleasanton resident for the past 47 years. She worked for both Dublin High School (Attendance Office) and the Pleasanton School District (Pupil Services) over the span of 20 years. She will be remembered for her multitude of friendships lasting over decades, for being a 23-year season ticket holder and passionate fan of the Oakland A's, her caring and loving personality while making a lasting impression on all those she met along the way, and for her eternal beauty inside and out. She enjoyed traveling to her annual trip to Mendocino, where she first honeymooned, while also enjoying trips to Hawaii, Italy, France and a special recent trip to Portugal, her family's origin, with her daughter, sisters, nieces and cousin. She was most proud of her relationship with her tight knit family, who she loved dearly. "Auntie Nae" was always fussing over everyone and making her family feel so welcomed, special and loved, always wanting them gathered together for special celebrations, insisting on using the "good" china, and putting on an amazing feast every Thanksgiving. But she was most known for being a loving, supportive, devoted wife and mother – there was nothing she wouldn't do for her husband and daughter – the "loves of her life."
She is survived by her loving husband of 55 years, Jim; her devoted daughter Lisa Bridges of Pleasanton; her step-son Scott Bridges and daughter-in-law Sherry of Las Vegas, NV; her sister Sharon Johnson of Visalia; her brother Joseph Freitas, Jr. and his wife Janet of Cascade, ID; her sister Christine Smith and her husband Lee of Pleasanton; nieces Darnell Franks and her husband Ken of Visalia and Marissa Winter and her husband Ethan of Kimberly, ID; nephew Kyle Smith of Pleasanton; and great-nieces Heather Wojcik and her husband Bart of Kimberly, ID and Natalie Franks of Visalia.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions, the family plans to hold a memorial at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society
. To our loving wife, mother, sister, aunt and friend, we "love you to the moon and back", we will always remember you, rest in the peace of God's love. View the online memorial for Renee Helen Bridges