Revalee Ann HuckMarch 17, 1925 - August 16, 2020Moraga/BrentwoodRevalee Ann Huck went Home to be with the Lord on August 16, 2020, at the age of 95. She died at the home of her daughter in Brentwood, surrounded by her devoted family.The native of Kansas lived in San Francisco before moving to Moraga in 1975. She and her husband, Joseph Harold Huck, were married for 57 years at the time of his passing in 2000.Revalee worked as a Woman Ordnance Worker during World War II while her husband served in the U.S. Navy. Later in life, after her children were grown, she worked as a receptionist for various local businesses.She was a faithful Christian throughout her life. She loved music and made sure that all of her children learned to play the piano, even though she herself never had the opportunity. As a little girl, she loved to tap dance and enter competitions with her girlfriend, and she attended Scottish Folk Dance class into her 90's.An avid walker, she was a familiar figure on the streets of Moraga and later in Brentwood where she moved in 2009.She is the cherished mother of Kathryn Lucia (Tom), June Christie (Nicholas), Steven Huck (Laurie), Joy Hamari (Don), and Janine Hart (Ron). She is dearly loved by 18 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren.Funeral services will be at Sun Valley Bible Chapel, 1031 Leland Dr., Lafayette, CA on Monday, August 24 at 10:30 a.m., followed by interment at Oakmont Memorial Park.