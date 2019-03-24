Rex Robinson

February 23rd, 1935- March 15th, 2019

Antioch

Rex Ralph Robinson left this world on March 15th, 2019 at 4:37am surrounded by family. He is survived by his loving wife of 67 years; Lucy. His beloved children; Rick, daughter-in-law Lori, and Cathy. He also leaves behind 8 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.

Rex was born in Oakland on February 23rd, 1935 and eventually settled in Antioch where he spent his last 70 years. He was a devoted member of the Sheet Metal Worker's Local 104. After retiring in 1990 Rex's love for building and creating carried on.

Rex was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather; but more than that he was a good man. While not especially religious he carried the idea of doing unto others and was a friend to anyone who needed one. In his 84 years he made a positive impact on everyone he met. He was deeply loved and his presence will be missed.

We invite those who knew and loved him to attend his celebration of life held at Lone Tree Golf and Event Center on March 30th at 11am.





View the online memorial for Rex Robinson Published in East Bay Times on Mar. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary