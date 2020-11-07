Rhea Veronica Louise RodgersAugust 23, 1941 - October 28, 2020Resident of Oakland, CARhea was born in New Orleans, Louisiana on August 23, 1941 to Elmer and Juliette Small. She was the youngest of four children. She attended All Saints elementary school and Xavier Preparatory high school. Rhea completed two years of college at Southern University in New Orleans.Rhea met and married the love of her life Richard Rodgers on February 16, 1959 in New Orleans. They had one daughter, Desiree. Richard moved from New Orleans to Oakland, California in 1961. Rhea joined him six months later. Rhea was a devout Catholic. She was an active parishioner of Sacred Heart church for many years. Rhea volunteered in the parent club at Sacred Heart elementary school.When Rhea and Richard moved from north Oakland to east Oakland, Rhea became an active member of St. Cyril's church. She enjoyed cooking and looked forward to providing a dish for the many potlucks held at the church. Rhea opened her heart and home to the many priests who were assigned to Saint Cyril/Saint Lawrence O'Toole church. She wanted each priest to know he could always come to her house for a home cooked meal, especially during a holiday.Rhea enjoyed listening to music from a variety of artists. Although she lived in Oakland, she and Richard travelled back to New Orleans for many years to attend Mardi Gras or the New Orleans Jazz Festival. Rhea's other hobbies included reading, playing bid whist, going to musicals and plays, and watching football. She was a die-hard Raider's fan and was a season ticket holder for over a decade. Rhea set her clock ahead by an hour on Sunday to make sure she and Richard arrived at each Raider's game early.Rhea was preceded in death by her parents Juliette and Elmer Small, two brothers William Small and Warren Small, and one sister Grace Lombard. Rhea is survived by her loving husband, Richard; devoted daughter Desiree Rodgers of Oakland, granddaughter Nicole Rodgers of Seattle, and numerous nieces and nephews.Friends and family are invited to a visitation on Monday, November 9, 2020 from 3-4 p.m. at Fouche's Hudson Funeral Home located at 3665 Telegraph Avenue, Oakland, CA 94609. The funeral service will be held on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Divine Mercy Parish located at 3725 High Street, Oakland, CA 94619. Interment at Rolling Hills Memorial Park located at 4100 Hilltop Drive, Richmond CA 94803.