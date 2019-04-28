Rhoda M. McDaniel

Resident of Clayton

Rhoda Mae McDaniel, 99, of Clayton, died Monday morning April 8, 2019. She was born January 26, 1920 in Boise, ID to Leslie and Neometta Marcks.

Rhoda graduated from Vallejo High School. She went on to graduate from San Francisco State and subsequently embarked on a long career as an elementary school teacher.

Rhoda worked as a teacher in the Mount Diablo Unified School District for most of her career.

Rhoda married Terry McDaniel July 6, 1947 in San Rafael. Rhoda and Terry resided in San Diego and Fresno before moving to Concord in 1952, and then to Clayton in 1966. Rhoda loved spending time with family and until recently looked forward to traveling.

Rhoda was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution; Society of Mayflower Descendants and the Clayton Chapter of the American Association of University Women.

Rhoda is survived by her daughter Dana; sons Joel and David (Irena); granddaughters Amelia and Katherine (Jason) and great grandson Ethan. She was preceded in death by her parents, brother and her husband Terry.

Memorial Service will be held at 11:00AM, Saturday May 4, 2019 at First Presbyterian Church of Concord, 1965 Colfax St., Concord.

Rhoda will be interred with her husband Terry in the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery.





