East Bay Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ouimet Bros. Concord Funeral Chapel
4125 Clayton Road
Concord, CA 94521
(925) 682-4242
Memorial service
Saturday, May 4, 2019
11:00 AM
First Presbyterian Church of Concord
1965 Colfax St.
Concord, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rhoda McDaniel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rhoda M. McDaniel

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Rhoda M. McDaniel Obituary
Rhoda M. McDaniel
Resident of Clayton
Rhoda Mae McDaniel, 99, of Clayton, died Monday morning April 8, 2019. She was born January 26, 1920 in Boise, ID to Leslie and Neometta Marcks.
Rhoda graduated from Vallejo High School. She went on to graduate from San Francisco State and subsequently embarked on a long career as an elementary school teacher.
Rhoda worked as a teacher in the Mount Diablo Unified School District for most of her career.
Rhoda married Terry McDaniel July 6, 1947 in San Rafael. Rhoda and Terry resided in San Diego and Fresno before moving to Concord in 1952, and then to Clayton in 1966. Rhoda loved spending time with family and until recently looked forward to traveling.
Rhoda was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution; Society of Mayflower Descendants and the Clayton Chapter of the American Association of University Women.
Rhoda is survived by her daughter Dana; sons Joel and David (Irena); granddaughters Amelia and Katherine (Jason) and great grandson Ethan. She was preceded in death by her parents, brother and her husband Terry.
Memorial Service will be held at 11:00AM, Saturday May 4, 2019 at First Presbyterian Church of Concord, 1965 Colfax St., Concord.
Rhoda will be interred with her husband Terry in the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery.


View the online memorial for Rhoda M. McDaniel
Published in East Bay Times on Apr. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ouimet Bros. Concord Funeral Chapel
Download Now