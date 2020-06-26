Rhonda Nell Solak
August 20, 1965 - June 20, 2020
Resident of Antioch, CA
Rhonda passed away peacefully at home, sitting on the couch with her dog Bebe laying on her lap. She was born in Walnut Creek, Ca and lived her life in the Bay Area. Rhonda loved to travel and experience the things this world had to offer. She loved the scenery and wildlife that she saw in Alaska, the sea life while scuba diving in the Caribbean, the Central American life style, and the foods, architecture, and people of Europe. While at home she had many hobbies; scrap booking, card making, and quilting. She loved to spend time in her craft room making new and creative things. She loved her Church and the opportunities she had to serve in the Relief Society, Young Women, and Primary, and adored the friendships made there. That was truly her Ward family.
Rhonda is survived by her husband of 37 years; Anthony Sr, Sons: Anthony, Jr. (Jenna), Michael (Lila), & Richard (Karley), Grandchildren; Aubrey and Landyn, Father; Richard Lujan, Sister; Leah Casida (Justin) and many Brother and Sister in laws, Nieces, Nephews, and cousins. Rhonda was preceded in death by her Mother; Brenda Nell Lujan. To Rhonda family was the most important thing. She always made sure there were family get togethers for Easter, 4th of July, Thanksgiving, and Christmas. When her boys were younger, she never missed a ball game or school event and that carried on with her Grandchildren. She adored her Grandchildren and had them spend the night or took them on trips. She often would say "I need to see my babies" and would arrange a sleep over or game/craft day. Rhonda will be greatly missed, she left us way before her time, but will never leave our hearts.
Due to the Covid 19 issue no memorial is scheduled at this time, but a celebration of life will occur in early August if possible. In lieu of flowers/plants, please make a donation to the American Cancer Society
Published in East Bay Times on Jun. 26, 2020.