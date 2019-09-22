Home

Neighborhood Church
20600 John Dr
Castro Valley, CA 94546
Memorial service
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
3 Crosses (Chapel)
20600 John Dr.
Burial
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
1:00 PM
San Joaquin Nat'l Cemetery
32053 McCabe Rd.
Santa Nella, CA
Richard A. Burgard
Resident of Castro Valley
Richard A. Burgard, 92, passed peacefully at his home on Sept. 7, 2019. He was the fifth child of 9 children. He was born in Strasburg, N.D. He joined the Navy during WWII when he was 17 and participated in the invasion of Okinawa.
Richard is survived by Barbara, his devoted wife of 67 years. They had three children: Roslyn (Terry) Bell, Randall Burgard, Richard A. Burgard, Jr. (deceased). Five grandchildren: Jessica (Eddie) LeRoy, Melissa Bell, Randy, Tyler & Ashley Burgard, 3 great-grandchildren: Trew, Tilly & Willie LeRoy. Surviving siblings: Betty Heinz and Sally (Jim) London, and many nieces & nephews.
Memorial Services on Sept. 25, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at 3 Crosses (Chapel) 20600 John Dr., CV. Burial on Sept. 26, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. San Joaquin Nat'l Cemetery, 32053 McCabe Rd.,Santa Nella, CA 95322.


Published in East Bay Times on Sept. 22, 2019
