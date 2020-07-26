Richard A. WalshJuly 27, 1927 - May 15, 2020Resident of Walnut Creek, CAOn May 15th, Richard (Dick) A. Walsh, was anointed with the blessings of God's Last Sacrament, as he passed away peacefully in his home in Walnut Creek, surrounded by his loving family and wife, Ritamarie. Aged 92, Richard was born in Saint Paul, Minnesota on July 27, 1927, the son of Richard A. Walsh Sr., and Agnes (Muleady) Walsh.Dick was a United States Navy Veteran of WWII in the Pacific Theater. Later he earned rank of Captain in the U. S. Army serving during the Korean War and additional years. In 1953, he married Lucille (Lucy) Mesenburg at Saint John the Baptist Church in Richmond. After they moved to their permanent home in Concord, they raised a family of 11 children and celebrated 53 years of marriage before Lucy passed away in 2006_ in 2017 he married Ritamarie Sustek at Saint John Vianney Church in Walnut Creek. For over 60 years, as owner of WALCO Dry Wall Construction, he continued to work until the year before he retired. Dick was a faithful and active member of Saint Bonaventure Church in Clayton where he served as an usher, member and former President of the Parish Council.For over 40 years Richard was an active umpire in Little League baseball. He served as Chief Umpire and President of Clayton Valley Little League, traveling across our country to various tournaments, and also as Assistant District Administrator for District 4. He was an accomplished rifleman and downed deer, numerous geese and ducks which ended up deliciously in the Walsh ovens. His Volunteer work included hours spent at John Muir Hospital as well as over 2273 hours for "Caring Hands". He was also a loyal supporter of The American Legion. Dick enjoyed farming and raising chickens and took great pride in training Chesapeake Retriever dogs for hunting. Their performances in the field were the basis of many entertaining stories which he took joy in telling. Dick also enjoyed Country Music while stomping his feet happily for his favorites.He is survived by his beloved wife, Ritamarie, and his ten children, Susan Walsh, Richard A. (Jill) Walsh, Jr., Ann (Ron) Rudd, Mary (Martin) Kersey, Elizabeth (Bob) Mason, William (Cindy) Walsh, Joseph (Dina) Walsh, Daniel (Lori) Walsh, Timothy (Chris) Walsh, and Sarah Walsh, as well as Robert (Cindy) Sustek and Richard (Kimberly) Sustek, Dick's sister, Janet Dihi, sister-in-law, Jean Walsh and extended family. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Lucille, a son, Patrick, brother, Thomas and sister, Mamie Enright. As Grandfather, Dick was dearly loved by his 54 grandchildren and 35 great grandchildren, and always looked forward to their visits.The family wishes to extend a message of warm gratitude to American Hospice Care for their compassion and care of Richard in his final hours. His spirit will continue to shine as we gather for a Celebration of Life and Memorial Mass at a later date.