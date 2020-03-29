|
Richard "Dick" Abono
Feb. 2, 1936 - Mar. 19, 2020
Resident of Antioch
Dick would often say to his son, "I'm not sure how much time I have left here…I just want to make people smile and laugh a little…." Certainly, the person who helped him the most was his wife Carol, who he met in 1980. Together they would laugh and sing for the next 40 years. The home they built (which was "always" under construction) brought family and friends together for reunions, work parties, bar-b-ques, holidays, watching sports, and many other events. Everybody was welcome to shoot a game of pool, play Bocce Ball, throw horseshoes, and sing Karaoke.
Richard Salvatore Abono was born on February 2, 1936, in Antioch. His father, Salvatore, was a commercial fisherman, and his mother, Lydia (Musetti), was a homemaker.
Dick graduated from Pittsburg High School in 1953, where he was an all-league football player. For the next 61 years, he worked in construction as well as working with his father Sal as a commercial fisherman in Ketchikan, Alaska, for 11 years. Dick also did a stint in the United States Army.
Dick started a construction company in 1974 with John Canciamilla and built single-family homes and did remodels in Antioch, Brentwood, and Concord. He eventually retired from A.D. Seeno Construction.
He loved his wife Carol (Sickenberger), his son Dick, former daughter-in-law Lisa, stepdaughter Jenna (Steve), sister Diane (Anthony), nephew Anthony (Libbee), niece Michele (Marc), and great-nephew (Jacob) and great-niece (Nicole). His five amazing grandchildren, Kyle, Caytyn, Matt, Will, and Christian, always put a smile on his face. Dick remained friends with his former wives, Hannah, and Claudia (deceased).
Dick passed away from natural causes on March 19, 2020, in Concord. He was 84 years young, singing Sinatra and Dean Martin songs to the very end.
A Celebration of Life will be scheduled when the world is back to normal. To receive an update, please send an email to [email protected]
Arrangements through Diablo Valley Cremation and Funeral Services.
Published in East Bay Times on Mar. 29, 2020