Richard Allen Becher, beloved husband, father and grandfather, passed away at home in Alamo, Ca. on March 1, 2019 after a brave fight against pancreatic cancer.

Dick was fortunate to receive a baseball scholarship to attend the University of Nebraska. He continued his love of competing in sports. He was lucky enough to play golf all over the world, but his favorite home courses and teammates were always found at Waverly, Rancho La Quinta, and Round Hill Country Clubs. He scored three holes-in-one!

Dick had a successful career in technology sales, beginning at IBM and then moving to several start up companies in the Northwest. Later in life he found great joy in working with his family to support numerous philanthropic projects.

Dick is survived by Dody Jernstedt, his loving wife of 25 years; his children--Amy Becher Gish, John Becher, Jaci Jernstedt, and Derek Jernstedt.

A celebration of life is planned for 4:00 Friday, March 22, at the Community Presbyterian Church, 222 W. El Pintado, Danville, CA 94526.

Dick's wish was that any memorial gifts be designated to: University of Nebraska Foundation Dick Becher Baseball Scholarship Fund #01146780 1010 Lincoln Mall, Suite 300 Lincoln, Nebraska 68508.





