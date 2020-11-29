1/1
Richard Anthony Cademartori
1943 - 2020
Richard Anthony Cademartori
November 5, 2020
Resident of Martinez, CA
Richard Anthony Cademartori passed away at his home in Martinez on November 5, 2020 with his loving girlfriend, Patsy Beaman, by his side. He was born in 1943 in Oakland, CA to Riccardo and Olga Cademartori. He graduated from Oakland Tech High School. He was married and had two children with former wife Carole Stirrat.
Rich joined the Oakland Police Department in July 1965 and served in the Patrol Division. He then became a Traffic and Commercial Enforcement Officer as well as a motorcycle training officer. In 1980, Richard was critically shot during a car stop in North Oakland. After a long recovery, he returned to work, continuing to teach for about 30 years until his retirement in 1997. He was a member of OPD Motorcycle Drill Team, a competitor at the Pacific Grove State Competition and a member of MMOC and AMA District 36 Enduro Riders Club.
Rich then became a training officer at the Alameda County Sheriffs Department, where he trained motorcycle officers for another 20 years. It is estimated that he taught well over a thousand police officers from all over the State of California during his extraordinary career.
Richard enjoyed cooking, preparing many traffic dinners and volunteering at a local senior center.
Most of all, Rich loved being with family and friends, whether it be holidays, police functions, dinners at the Fratellanza Club or camping/fishing trips to Markleeville or traveling to Italy. He usually included motorcycle rides with almost everything he did!
Richard is survived by Patsy Beaman, his loving girlfriend, son Richard Anthony Cademartori , daughter in-law Amy Cademartori, daughter Christine Marie Davis, and three beautiful grandchildren, Jake, Carson and Emma Cademartori.


Published in East Bay Times on Nov. 29, 2020.
