Richard "Dick" Anthony WalkerSeptember 9, 1929 - September 11, 2020Resident of Concord, CARichard "Dick" Anthony Walker, 91, of Concord, CA, passed away peacefully at home on Sept. 11, 2020 surrounded by family.Dick was born on Sept. 9, 1929, to Thomas and Maude Walker in Grass Valley CA. After graduating from Nevada Union High School, Dick obtained his Chemical Engineering degree from Cal Berkeley, and served his country in the Korean War. Dick spent his entire career working at the Avon Refinery, until retiring as the Operations Manager from Tosco in 1984.In 1954 he married Patricia (Sturtevant) Walker, and together they lovingly raised their four children: Randy (& Teresa), Scott (& Diana), Morgan (& Teresa) and Wendy (& Elaine) Walker. Patricia predeceased Dick in 1990. He joined families in marriage with Marlene (Chapman) Jones in 1991, enjoying 26 years of retirement and travel together before Marlene's passing in 2017.Dick spent his lifetime dedicated to his family, sharing his love of sports (side yard football, tennis, Jr. Optimist baseball, beach volleyball), family camping vacations, and playing cards (Bridge and Piute).Dick is survived by his 4 children, his step-children Pam, Steve, Don, and Allison, 12 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. Dick is predeceased by his sisters, Bernice, Barbara, and Geraldine. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather, and will be deeply missed by those fortunate to have known him. Private services will be held. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Concord United Methodist Church.