Richard B. Harding
Jan. 22, 1945- Jan. 16, 2020
Concord
Richard "Ric" Bryant Harding died peacefully on January 16, 2020 in Walnut Creek, California at the age of 74.
Ric was born on Jan. 22, 1945 in Indianapolis, Indiana to Cornell Baugh and Baker B. Walker, and was raised by Cornell and William F. Harding. After graduating high school, he spent some time in the Army and started a family. He then spent his life exploring many interests, including body-building, acting, music, bible studies, and history. He loved animals, basketball and spy movies. He lived in many places including San Diego, Denver and Albuquerque. Ric also explored many careers including sales, restaurant management, security and maintenance. He will be fondly remembered for his humor, cleverness and ability to make friends everywhere.
Ric is survived by his wife Beth A. Hipp, daughters Taelyn and Chloe Harding; daughters Rahma Mohammed, Kimberly Turner and son Richard Harding and their mother Sophronia Morris; 8 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents and brother David. At Ric's request, there will be no service.
Published in East Bay Times on Feb. 2, 2020