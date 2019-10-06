|
Richard Barnes Ralph
Resident of Hudson, Ohio
Richard Barnes Ralph age 83 of Hudson, Ohio formerly of Alamo, CA passed away Wednesday, August 28, 2019. He was born Sept. 2, 1935 in Oakland, CA. Raised in Livermore, CA he received a football scholarship and graduated from BYU before starting his career as a teacher. He married Sandra Battaglini in 1959 before moving to Alamo, where he taught in the San Ramon School District for 34 years while coaching sports and working as a carpenter. Dick loved his family, and spending time in Hope Valley (Tahoe). He always had a smile and a story to share, and was loved by all.
He was preceded in death by his parents Clifford and Charlotte (nee Menges) Ralph and brother Clifford Ralph. He is survived by his wife Sandy (nee Battaglini, daughters Suzy (Doug) Johnson of Hudson, OH and Kim (Matt) Epperson of Loomis, CA, grandchildren Cole (Lane) Johnson of Raleigh, NC, Forrest (Helene) Johnson of Lincoln Park, IL, Paige Johnson of Columbus, OH, and Olivia Epperson of Bloomington, IN, and great grandchild Brynn Johnson of Raleigh, NC.
In lieu of flowers the family wishes memorials be made to Crossroads Hospice 3743 Boettler Oaks Drive Suite E Green, OH 44685.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:30 AM Saturday, October 12, 2019 at Saint Mary Catholic Church, 340 N. Main St., Hudson, Ohio 44236. A reception will follow Mass at the family's residence. Arrangements by Johnson-Romito Funeral Home Hudson, Ohio. www.johnsonromito.com.
Published in East Bay Times on Oct. 6, 2019