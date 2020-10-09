Richard BisbigliaAugust 6, 1936 - September 28, 2020Resident of Gridley, CARichard Nicholas Bisbiglia 84, passed away after a brief illness.Richard was born in Oakland, CA to Mary (Martini) and Nicholas Bisbiglia. He is survived by his brother, Frank, of Castro Valley.A graduate of Castlemont High, he married Geri Crespo in San Francisco in 1956.In addition to his wife, Geri, he is survived by his children, Donna, Jeff, Rhonda, and Denise (Tom) Lambert, and his grandsons, Zach and Adam (Liz) Tipton, and Charles and Colin Lambert.A celebration of life will be planned once the ban of assembly due to COVID has been lifted.