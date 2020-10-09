1/
Richard Bisbiglia
1936 - 2020
Richard Bisbiglia
August 6, 1936 - September 28, 2020
Resident of Gridley, CA
Richard Nicholas Bisbiglia 84, passed away after a brief illness.
Richard was born in Oakland, CA to Mary (Martini) and Nicholas Bisbiglia. He is survived by his brother, Frank, of Castro Valley.
A graduate of Castlemont High, he married Geri Crespo in San Francisco in 1956.
In addition to his wife, Geri, he is survived by his children, Donna, Jeff, Rhonda, and Denise (Tom) Lambert, and his grandsons, Zach and Adam (Liz) Tipton, and Charles and Colin Lambert.
A celebration of life will be planned once the ban of assembly due to COVID has been lifted.


View the online memorial for Richard Bisbiglia

Published in East Bay Times on Oct. 9, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
October 8, 2020
Wonderful Husband, Father, Grandfather, Son, Big Brother, Uncle and Friend to so many. We will miss you deeply. Our Love, Your "Big Bro", Rose and Family.
Frank Bisbiglia
Brother
