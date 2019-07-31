|
Richard "Dick" Bowling
June 19, 1930 - July 27, 2019
Pleasanton, California
Richard "Dick" Bowling, passed away on July 27, 2019 in Pleasanton, CA at the age of 89 years. Dick is survived by Jean, his loving wife of 69 years, three children, Richard Jr. (Kathleen), Arlene (Paul), Mike (Wendi), 12 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren residing across California and France. Dick was born in Alameda, CA to Clarence and Marian Bowling. For most of his early years, he lived in the San Francisco Bay Area. As a teenager, his family moved to Oregon, where he graduated from Eugene High School and continued on to the University of Oregon. Dick returned to California where he married his wife Jean in 1950. Dick served in the U.S. Marines, and worked in the electrical industry as an electrician and later as an electrical estimator in Alameda County, IBEW Local 595. He retired from the electrical industry at the age of 55. Dick enjoyed his family, friends, attending the Oakland Raiders games and bowling in his earlier years and watching the Golden State Warriors games. He and Jean were fortunate to travel the world. They spent many years in Lake Tahoe, where he "supported" the local casinos. In later years they spent many winters in Hawaii. Dick's life experiences fueled him to be an engaging, witty, and inspiring storyteller to all those around him. A private memorial will be held. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Hospice East Bay.
Published in East Bay Times on July 31, 2019