Richard BrooksMay 3, 1928 - July 18, 2020Piedmont, Ketchum, BoiseRichard "Dick" Brooks, age 92, passed away peacefully on July 18, 2020 at the Terraces of Boise. A long-time resident of Ketchum, Idaho and Piedmont, California, Dick is survived by his wife Sidney, and his children Dave (wife Ann, daughter Jennings), Scott (wife Emily, sons Alexander, Zachary, and Mitchell), and Susie (husband Patrick, daughters Katie and Sammie). Born in 1928 in Akron, Ohio, Dick marked his life in Milwaukee, Yale University, Dallas, and San Francisco, then Piedmont and retiring to Ketchum. Linguistically precise and athletically adept, Dick spent his career in finance and was the architect of one of the first interest-rate currency swaps, recognized in 1983 as "the most noteworthy financial swap" by Institutional Investor magazine. Outside of work, he had a penchant for the precise: the structure of a sonnet, the turn of a phrase, the fine cut of woodworking. Known to many family members as "Squeak", he was a loving dad and grandfather who taught his family what it was to be respected and respectful. He loved song and was an orator of notable skill. His voice will live on in our hearts as we focus on being aware of life's moments, often with ice cream and/or Scotch. A memorial service will be held August 7 where he will be laid to rest in the columbarium at St. Thomas Episcopal Church in Sun Valley, Idaho.