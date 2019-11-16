|
Richard "Dick" Brown
Resident of Oakland, Califiornia
Richard "Dick" Brown was born on November 30, 1923 in Oakland, CA; the 3rd child of Marie Brown and the 1st of Harold Brown. He passed into the hands of the Lord on October 17, 2019 at the age of 95. He leaves his brother Raymond (deceased Oct. 18, 2019), two daughters, Cindy Millikan (Geoff) and Barbara McInerney (David), and six grandchildren: Jack, Gabe, Tyler, Declan, Preston and Fiona. Dick was preceded in death by his wife of 48 years, Vera (Dec. 2016), and half-sisters Rosemarie and Loretta. Dick was a loving father, a man of strong fortitude and gracious style, and will always be remembered by his many extended family members and friends.
Dick grew up in Oakland, attending St. Jarleth's Church and school. He graduated from St. Mary's College High School with the class of 1941. Dick attended a year of San Francisco City College before joining the Navy in 1942 as a US fighter pilot. He earned his gold wings in 1945 and enrolled in college at UC Berkeley. Dick graduated in 1949 with a degree in Business Administration. He began his career in purchasing management with Colgate Palmolive and became a dedicated member of the Weekend Warriors with the Navy. Dick was recalled to active duty twice and spent over six months at sea as a F4U Corsair pilot aboard the aircraft carrier USS Bon Homme Richard in active combat during the Korean War of 1951. In all, Lieutenant Commander Brown's Naval service spanned over 20 years as a US Naval Aviator including being one of the early pilots of the F-80 Shooting Star jet.
Dick met his wife Vera (Adam) while they were members of Old St. Mary's of San Francisco and the Catholic Alumni Club, of which Dick was President. They were married on February 27, 1971 and raised their family in Oakland. After retirement, Dick enjoyed 25 years as a docent with the Oakland Museum, becoming well-versed in two fields, Natural History and History.
Dick loved Oakland and always considered it his home. A memorial Mass and reception is scheduled for 10:30 AM, November 22nd at St. Paschal Baylon Parish (3700 Dorisa Ave). Donations may be made to St. Mary's College High School (1294 Albina Ave, Berkeley, CA 94706).
Published in East Bay Times on Nov. 16, 2019