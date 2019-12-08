East Bay Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Pittsburg Funeral Chapel
2295 Railroad Avenue
Pittsburg, CA 94565
(925) 432-2114
For more information about
Richard Butler
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
4:00 PM
St. Ignatius of Antioch
Vigil
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
7:00 PM
St. Ignatius of Antioch
Liturgy
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Ignatius of Antioch
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Butler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard "Dick" Butler


1936 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard "Dick" Butler Obituary
Richard "Dick" Butler
August 4, 1936 – Nov 23, 2019
Resident of Pittsburg
Richard Thomas Butler passed away at his home in Pittsburg, CA on November 23, 2019 at the age of 83. Richard was a loving father of 5, grandfather of 12 and great grandfather of 14. Richard was a devoted Catholic. He was a 4th Degree Knight and Past Grand Knight with the Knights of Columbus. He served in the National Guard and United States Air Force. His profession over 40 years was in the automotive industry and he retired with Stead Motors/Mercedes Benz of Walnut Creek.
Richard had a fun and active retired life. He was a member of the Pittsburg Yacht Club and Senior Golf Club at Lone Tree Golf Course in Antioch. Richard was a caring, fun loving and very outgoing friend to all he came in contact with.
Visitation will be held on Monday, December 9, 2019 at 4:00pm with vigil service at 7:00pm. Funeral liturgy Tuesday, december 10, 2019 at 10:30am both days at St. Ignatius of Antioch. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the First Tee of Contra Costa at Lone Tree Golf Course in Antioch.


View the online memorial for Richard "Dick" Butler
Published in East Bay Times on Dec. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -