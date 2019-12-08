|
Richard "Dick" Butler
August 4, 1936 – Nov 23, 2019
Resident of Pittsburg
Richard Thomas Butler passed away at his home in Pittsburg, CA on November 23, 2019 at the age of 83. Richard was a loving father of 5, grandfather of 12 and great grandfather of 14. Richard was a devoted Catholic. He was a 4th Degree Knight and Past Grand Knight with the Knights of Columbus. He served in the National Guard and United States Air Force. His profession over 40 years was in the automotive industry and he retired with Stead Motors/Mercedes Benz of Walnut Creek.
Richard had a fun and active retired life. He was a member of the Pittsburg Yacht Club and Senior Golf Club at Lone Tree Golf Course in Antioch. Richard was a caring, fun loving and very outgoing friend to all he came in contact with.
Visitation will be held on Monday, December 9, 2019 at 4:00pm with vigil service at 7:00pm. Funeral liturgy Tuesday, december 10, 2019 at 10:30am both days at St. Ignatius of Antioch. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the First Tee of Contra Costa at Lone Tree Golf Course in Antioch.
Published in East Bay Times on Dec. 8, 2019