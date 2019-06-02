Resources More Obituaries for Richard Cunan Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Richard Carl Cunan

Sept. 27, 1935 - May 15, 2019

Resident of Clayton and Lafayette

Dick passed away at home in the early morning of May 15th after a two year battle with multiple myeloma. He was born in Richmond, CA to Louis and Elisabeth Cunan, of Pt Richmond. After marrying Judie Taylor in 1959 he lived with his family in Lafayette, CA for 25 years, then resided in Clayton, CA for the past almost 30 years, especially enjoying his membership at Oakhurst Country Club and playing golf three times a week with his very good friends, the "Skins" group. Dick was a man who put family above everything else; his core values included honor, honesty, respect, compassion, empathy and doing the right thing just because it was the right thing. His sense of humor was legendary.

Dick graduated from Richmond High School in 1953 and the University of CA at Berkeley in 1959. He then entered the U.S. Coast Guard as an officer, spent several years on active duty in Juneau, Alaska and, eventually, rose to the rank of Captain during his total of 20 years in the active Reserves. In his 30's Dick attended Golden Gate Law School in the evenings while also holding a full time job at CA Canners and Growers to support his wife and three children. After passing the Bar and becoming an attorney he became the in-house counsel for that company. In the 1980's Dick temporarily changed his career path and became the owner of a retail store in Berkeley called The First Tri which provided everything an athlete needed for swimming, biking and running, the three sports in Triathlons. He ran eight Marathons himself as well as many Triathlons, taking great joy and personal satisfaction in participating in those physical activities.

Eventually, Dick chose to go back to the law and spent the last 16 years before retirement working as a trial attorney for the U.S. Justice Department Immigration and Naturalization Service. After retiring, Dick and his wife, Judie, traveled extensively all across the globe, learning first hand that people are people, no matter their language, culture or customs and that we all have more in common than we are different.

In addition to his wife Judie of 60 years, Dick is survived by his son Jeff Cunan and daughter in law Micaela Rubalcava and their three sons Luis, Che and Miles; his daughter Jenny Cunan Mosley and son in law Jeff Mosley and their children Jana and Jay; his daughter Chris Cunan and son in law Tom Anderson and their blended family of Cody, Hannah and Jacob Baloyra, Christina Winnicki and Christopher Anderson. He is also survived by his brother Ray Cunan and sister in law Lana Cunan and his two brothers in law, John Taylor and Robert Taylor.

As well as his love for golf, triathlons, Shakespeare, hiking, and crossword puzzles, Dick knew a bit about many things and because of that he's been named the original google by his family. He was a patient, kind man who only saw the best in everything; his love for his family was unsurpassed as well as his appreciation for his many friends. He was grateful for the life he'd been privileged to lead and to his last days expressed his feeling that he was the luckiest of men.

There will be a private family service to honor Dick at the National Cemetery which will include a Color Guard, playing of Taps and presentation of a flag as well as a 21 gun salute.





