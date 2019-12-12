|
|
Richard Charles Rivera
May 4, 1946 - Dec. 4, 2019
Resident of Newark
Richard Charles Rivera passed away peacefully at home with his family by his side at the age of 73.
Richard is preceded in death by his father Ralph Lopez (2010) and mother Penelope Lopez (2014). He is survived by his loving wife Sharon Rivera of 51 years and daughters Gina Rivera Datz (Jamie Datz), Lisa Eddy (Dustin Eddy) and Dawn Costa (David Costa). Richard was blessed with 6 grandchildren that he adored and loved, Maya Costa, Briyana Costa, Alyvia Costa, Sophia Eddy, Jacob Datz and Harper Eddy. Richard is also survived by brothers Mike Rivera (Carol Rivera), Ralph Lopez (Maria Lopez) and sister Debie Walters (Robert Carter), numerous loving cousins, nieces, nephews, godchildren and many caring friends.
Richard was born in El Paso, Texas and raised in Oakland, California. He graduated from Castlemont High School and met his wife, Sharon on June 26, 1964. As a member of the Air Force, Richard honorably served his country in Vietnam from 1968-1969. Before he deployed he and his Baby Darlin', Sharon, eloped on March 31, 1968. Upon his return from Vietnam, Richard completed his electrician apprenticeship and retired as a Regional Superintendent from the profession in 2004.
Richard had a keen sense of humor, a love for music and a heart of gold. He was the definition of a selfless, good man who always put others before himself. Richard enjoyed spending time at the cabin in Truckee, woodworking in his garage and fishing. He was probably most known for his love of duck hunting with his close friends. It was his true passion. Aside from his hobbies, Richard was always there to cheer on his daughters and grandchildren at any and all of their sporting and school events.
Our family would like to thank all who have helped care for Richard in his final years; family, friends and healthcare professionals. No words could describe the immense gratitude we have for all of you. You will forever be in our family's memories as a bright spot during a dark and scary illness that took him way too soon.
Richard is now at peace and will be laid to rest on Monday December 16, 2019 at 1:00 pm at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery and Funeral Center, 1051 Harder Road, Hayward, CA 94542.
View the online memorial for Richard Charles Rivera
Published in East Bay Times on Dec. 12, 2019