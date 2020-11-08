Richard "Rick" Charles Tapia, Jr.October 10, 1966 - October 30, 2020Resident of Clayton, CARick peacefully passed away at home on Friday, October 30, 2020 surrounded by family after a hard fought battle with cancer. Born in San Francisco, California on October 10, 1966, Rick just celebrated his 54th birthday. Rick graduated from Clayton Valley High School and pursued a career in construction as a member of Local Union 152. Rick was an avid mountain bike rider having just rode the Downieville Downhill trail just a few weeks before his passing. If Rick wasn't on his bike, you'd find him fishing on a lake in his boat or on the banks at Kennedy Meadows.He is survived by his loving children, Ricky and Hayden; his parents Richard and Connie; sister Teri (John, Brooke & Emily); brother Ron (Heather, Garrett & Reese).Services will be private, Oakmont Memorial Park & Mortuary. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation of your choice or to Bridge Home Health & Hospice.Rick will be missed dearly by all who knew him. His zest for life was like no other. Fish and Ride On, Rick.