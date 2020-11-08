1/1
Richard Charles "Rick" Tapia Jr.
1966 - 2020
Richard "Rick" Charles Tapia, Jr.
October 10, 1966 - October 30, 2020
Resident of Clayton, CA
Rick peacefully passed away at home on Friday, October 30, 2020 surrounded by family after a hard fought battle with cancer. Born in San Francisco, California on October 10, 1966, Rick just celebrated his 54th birthday. Rick graduated from Clayton Valley High School and pursued a career in construction as a member of Local Union 152. Rick was an avid mountain bike rider having just rode the Downieville Downhill trail just a few weeks before his passing. If Rick wasn't on his bike, you'd find him fishing on a lake in his boat or on the banks at Kennedy Meadows.
He is survived by his loving children, Ricky and Hayden; his parents Richard and Connie; sister Teri (John, Brooke & Emily); brother Ron (Heather, Garrett & Reese).
Services will be private, Oakmont Memorial Park & Mortuary. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation of your choice or to Bridge Home Health & Hospice.
Rick will be missed dearly by all who knew him. His zest for life was like no other. Fish and Ride On, Rick.


Published in East Bay Times on Nov. 8, 2020.
