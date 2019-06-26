Home

Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Bay Farm Community Church
3189 McCartney Road
Alameda, CA
Richard Cobb Obituary
Richard Cobb
Jan. 1, 1936 - May 24, 2019
Resident of Alameda
Rich was born in San Angelo, TX. He had two sisters, Bobbie and Doris, both now deceased, and a brother, Sam. He has two daughters, Leslie and Debbie, from his marriage to Patricia Warner. He has two stepsons, Tye and Jay, from his later marriage to Carolyn Rommel.
In 2011, Rich found love again with Pat Tugaeff. He passed away with Pat by his side.
A celebration of Rich's life will be held at Bay Farm Community Church, 3189 McCartney Road in Alameda at 11:00 on July 13, 2019.


Published in East Bay Times on June 26, 2019
