Richard Condie
1937 - 2020
Richard Condie
September 28, 1937 - June 7, 2020
Resident of Brentwood, CA.
Richard (Papa) grew up in Rock Springs Wyoming. He was an athlete, avid fisherman and loved camping with his family. After moving to California in his younger years, he continued his love of the outdoors and raised his family in the east bay area. His charm, sense of humor and uncanny ability to never give a straight answer will truly be missed by all those who were lucky enough to have known him.
As a cornerstone of the "Condie Clan", our gatherings will not be the same with out you. Rest in peace Papa, and we hope the heavens have blessed you with an endless supply of Idaho Spuds, red licorice and diet coke.
Richard is preceded by his mother Violet and father Malcom Condie. He is survived by his children; Shannon (Lance), Richard (Valerie), and Shelby, as well as his wife Sherry, and his siblings Maxine (Dave), Sharon (Ron), Bob (Maxine), Don (Lou). Grandchildren: Ben, Sydnie, Bailey, Lily, Summer and Tyler and his favorite great grandchild Wells.


Published in East Bay Times on Jun. 12, 2020.
