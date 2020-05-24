Richard CurleyFebruary 17, 1940 - May 6, 2020Resident of San LeandroRich Curley, a longtime resident of San Leandro, passed away on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 after a six month illness.Born in Fairmont, Minnesota and was the youngest of 8 children. Rich, also known as Dick Curley, graduated from San Leandro High School in 1958. Rich worked at Oakland's TV station, KTVU Channel 2, beginning in 1962. He was the station's in-house printer and then as manager of the General Services. He retired in 2009 after 47 years at KTVU. An avid sports fan, he enjoyed all sports. He played senior softball locally and managed traveling teams, leading to winning many tournaments until his late 70's. Rich was a dedicated husband and father enjoying many family getaways.Rich is survived by his wife, Rosy; daughter, Jody; sister, Patricia and multiple generations of nephews and nieces. He was preceded in death by 6 brothers and sisters: Kenneth Curley, Annette Bissel (Nan), Kathleen Mee (Mickey), Shirlee Quinn (Lee), Alvin Curley (Gene) and Donald Curley. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.