Richard Curley
1940 - 2020
Richard Curley
February 17, 1940 - May 6, 2020
Resident of San Leandro
Rich Curley, a longtime resident of San Leandro, passed away on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 after a six month illness.Born in Fairmont, Minnesota and was the youngest of 8 children. Rich, also known as Dick Curley, graduated from San Leandro High School in 1958. Rich worked at Oakland's TV station, KTVU Channel 2, beginning in 1962. He was the station's in-house printer and then as manager of the General Services. He retired in 2009 after 47 years at KTVU. An avid sports fan, he enjoyed all sports. He played senior softball locally and managed traveling teams, leading to winning many tournaments until his late 70's. Rich was a dedicated husband and father enjoying many family getaways.Rich is survived by his wife, Rosy; daughter, Jody; sister, Patricia and multiple generations of nephews and nieces. He was preceded in death by 6 brothers and sisters: Kenneth Curley, Annette Bissel (Nan), Kathleen Mee (Mickey), Shirlee Quinn (Lee), Alvin Curley (Gene) and Donald Curley. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.


Published in East Bay Times on May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Santos-Robinson Mortuary
160 Estudillo Avenue
San Leandro, CA 94577
(510) 483-0123
1 entry
May 24, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Santos-Robinson Mortuary
