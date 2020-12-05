1/1
Richard Curtis
1940 - 2020
Richard Curtis
September 8, 1940 - December 2, 2020
Resident of Discovery Bay, CA
Richard was born in San Francisco CA. He is survived by his wife of 55 years Rita, his children Victor (Jodee), Vincent (Kristen), David (Jenny) and his 6 grandchildren Alexee, Ryan, Holden, Samantha, Tanner and Nicolas.
Richard was a car enthusiast, boater, fisherman, soccer coach and 4H leader. He was a member of the Blvd. Knights car club and the Discovery Bay Yacht Club. He work in the sheet metal industry and as a building inspector.
The family would like to thank Hospice of East Bay for taking such good care of Richard in his final days.
Due to the pandemic restrictions a celebration of his life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers donations to Hospice of East Bay would be greatly appreciated.


Published in East Bay Times on Dec. 5, 2020.
