Richard D. Castillo
Feb 17, 1937 - Oct 21, 2019
Resident of Pittsburg
Richard Daniel Castillo, loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather passed away on October 21, 2019 at the age of 82. He was born to Manuel and Belen Castillo on February 17, 1937, in Superior, AZ. He joined the Navy in 1955 and served his country on the flight deck of USS TICONDEROGA (CVA-14), USS HANCOCK (CVA-19) and USS BON HOMME RICHARD (CVA-31) until he retired as a Petty Officer First Class Aviation Structural Mechanic.
Richard had great love for his country, family and home. He loved good Westerns and classic war movies. He enjoyed taking his family to Disneyland and on other trips. Whenever his family needed him, they always came first. Family always came first.
Richard is survived by his wife of 61 years, Naomi; his children: Angelina, Richard, Virginia ("Gini"), and Magdalena ("Mara"); his grandchildren: Richard, Kieran, Zachary, Rose, Brenna, Jared, Chloe, and Ethan: his great grandchildren: Noah and Bailey; his siblings: Robert and Anita; and assorted cousins, nieces and nephews.
Richard will be interred with military honors in San Gorgonio Memorial Park in Banning, Ca on November 4, 2019. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Disabled Americans Veterans () Charitable Service Trust.
Richard is now on eternal cruise. Stand down, Dad; we have the watch.
Published in East Bay Times on Oct. 27, 2019