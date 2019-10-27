East Bay Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Pittsburg Funeral Chapel
2295 Railroad Avenue
Pittsburg, CA 94565
(925) 432-2114
For more information about
Richard Castillo
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Castillo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard D. Castillo


1937 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard D. Castillo Obituary
Richard D. Castillo
Feb 17, 1937 - Oct 21, 2019
Resident of Pittsburg
Richard Daniel Castillo, loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather passed away on October 21, 2019 at the age of 82. He was born to Manuel and Belen Castillo on February 17, 1937, in Superior, AZ. He joined the Navy in 1955 and served his country on the flight deck of USS TICONDEROGA (CVA-14), USS HANCOCK (CVA-19) and USS BON HOMME RICHARD (CVA-31) until he retired as a Petty Officer First Class Aviation Structural Mechanic.
Richard had great love for his country, family and home. He loved good Westerns and classic war movies. He enjoyed taking his family to Disneyland and on other trips. Whenever his family needed him, they always came first. Family always came first.
Richard is survived by his wife of 61 years, Naomi; his children: Angelina, Richard, Virginia ("Gini"), and Magdalena ("Mara"); his grandchildren: Richard, Kieran, Zachary, Rose, Brenna, Jared, Chloe, and Ethan: his great grandchildren: Noah and Bailey; his siblings: Robert and Anita; and assorted cousins, nieces and nephews.
Richard will be interred with military honors in San Gorgonio Memorial Park in Banning, Ca on November 4, 2019. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Disabled Americans Veterans () Charitable Service Trust.
Richard is now on eternal cruise. Stand down, Dad; we have the watch.


View the online memorial for Richard D. Castillo
Published in East Bay Times on Oct. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now