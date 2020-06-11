Richard Daly
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard Daly
Feb. 17, 1933 - May 20, 2020
Resident of
Discovery Bay, CA.
Richard F. Daly "Dick", age 87, of Discovery Bay, passed away on May 20th, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Rosemary (Hill) and by his children Steve, Kim and Tom (Rachel), preceded in death by son Rick and brother, Jack Daly.
Adored grandfather of Steve, Ben, Darcy, Tommy and Danielle.
Dick was a native of San Francisco, grew up in the Sunset District and went to Lincoln High School class of 1950. Served in the US Army. A 69-year member of UA Local 38 Plumbers union. 48-year member of St. Francis Yacht Club and an avid sailboat racer.
A celebration of Dick's life will be held at a future date.


View the online memorial for Richard Daly

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in East Bay Times on Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
June 8, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
June 7, 2020
Dick was a great guy with an even greater attitude for life, always with a smile on his face . Sincere condolences to Rose and the entire family, you have all made my life better, Love Bernie Stoltz
Bernie Stoltz
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved