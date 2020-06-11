My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
Richard Daly
Feb. 17, 1933 - May 20, 2020
Resident of
Discovery Bay, CA.
Richard F. Daly "Dick", age 87, of Discovery Bay, passed away on May 20th, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Rosemary (Hill) and by his children Steve, Kim and Tom (Rachel), preceded in death by son Rick and brother, Jack Daly.
Adored grandfather of Steve, Ben, Darcy, Tommy and Danielle.
Dick was a native of San Francisco, grew up in the Sunset District and went to Lincoln High School class of 1950. Served in the US Army. A 69-year member of UA Local 38 Plumbers union. 48-year member of St. Francis Yacht Club and an avid sailboat racer.
A celebration of Dick's life will be held at a future date.
View the online memorial for Richard Daly
Feb. 17, 1933 - May 20, 2020
Resident of
Discovery Bay, CA.
Richard F. Daly "Dick", age 87, of Discovery Bay, passed away on May 20th, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Rosemary (Hill) and by his children Steve, Kim and Tom (Rachel), preceded in death by son Rick and brother, Jack Daly.
Adored grandfather of Steve, Ben, Darcy, Tommy and Danielle.
Dick was a native of San Francisco, grew up in the Sunset District and went to Lincoln High School class of 1950. Served in the US Army. A 69-year member of UA Local 38 Plumbers union. 48-year member of St. Francis Yacht Club and an avid sailboat racer.
A celebration of Dick's life will be held at a future date.
View the online memorial for Richard Daly
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in East Bay Times on Jun. 11, 2020.