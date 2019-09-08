|
Richard "Dick" Dawson
Apr 5, 1933 - July 6, 2019
Concord
Richard Arlen Dawson, better known to friends as "Dick", beloved husband, father, grandfather, & brother, passed away peacefully on July 6th, 2019 with family by his side. He is survived by his two children David (Annette) of San Ramon, & Jhanna of Pleasant Hill, & his four grandchildren Brendon, Jack, Ian & Leilani. He is preceded in death by his wife, Vera Gayle Dawson.
Dick was born in Vallejo in 1933, and after serving in the Army during Korean War, He married Vera Gayle Lateur in 1958. They relocated to Concord, California where Dick worked as a heavy haul truck driver for many years at Bigge Drayage.
In 1971 Dick and Gayle purchased Clayton Valley Texaco in Concord (later becoming Exxon then Valero) & remained by each others' side as owners until their retirement in 2002. Dick was an active member of the CA Service Station Dealers Association, served as president of the Diablo Valley Raider Boosters Club for many years, Cub Master for Pack 444 and Assistant Scout Master for troop 444. Dick and Gayle traveled extensively with the Concord Caravaners RV Club and on their own for over 50 years. He was an eternal optimist, a one of a kind mechanic, & known for his wonderful sense of humor & lighthearted outlook on life. He will be forever missed.
A celebration of his life will be held on September 14th at 11am at the New Life Church in Alamo, CA located at 2501 Danville Blvd.
Published in East Bay Times on Sept. 8, 2019