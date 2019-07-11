Richard Donald Soares

May 4, 1936 ~ May 27, 2019

Resident of San Leandro, California

Richard Donald Soares, a lifelong San Leandro resident,was called to be with the Lord on May 27, 2019. Rich was the eldest son of John and Inez Soares. He played baseball professionally, received his teaching credentials and coached basketball at San Leandro High and Chabot College for over a decade. He was an elected San Leandro City Council member for 8 years including 2 years as Vice-Mayor. He successfully raised funds to build and develop a new Hayward Boys and Girls club, where he was the Executive Director. In retirement, he built his dream mountain home and was an abstract artist. He loved fishing, sharing life stories, encouraging education and personal growth.

Survived by his children Greg (Susan) Soares, Stacey Soares, Michelle Fifer, his wife JoAnn, sister Joyce Ramos, 8 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren. He joins his brother Vic in Heaven. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , or the San Leandro Boys and Girls Club.

Services are Friday, July 19th at 11:00 AM at St. Leander Church, 550 W. Estudillo Avenue, San Leandro, CA.





