Richard Duncan Hinshaw IIIMay 8, 1945 - October 31, 2020Resident of Pleasanton, CARichard Duncan Hinshaw, resident of Pleasanton, passed away on October 31, 2020, after a lengthy illness. Richard was born in 1945 in Santa Fe, NM to Richard and Pat Hinshaw. He spent his childhood in Ohio. He graduated high school and college in southern California. He had a long career as a Director of Human Resources for several companies. He was a loving and devoted husband to Heidi Hinshaw for 37 wonderful years. Richard was loved by his children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. There will be a private family viewing on Thursday, November 5.