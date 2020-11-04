1/1
Richard Duncan Hinshaw III
1945 - 2020
Richard Duncan Hinshaw III
May 8, 1945 - October 31, 2020
Resident of Pleasanton, CA
Richard Duncan Hinshaw, resident of Pleasanton, passed away on October 31, 2020, after a lengthy illness. Richard was born in 1945 in Santa Fe, NM to Richard and Pat Hinshaw. He spent his childhood in Ohio. He graduated high school and college in southern California. He had a long career as a Director of Human Resources for several companies. He was a loving and devoted husband to Heidi Hinshaw for 37 wonderful years. Richard was loved by his children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. There will be a private family viewing on Thursday, November 5.


Published in East Bay Times on Nov. 4, 2020.
November 4, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Graham-Hitch Mortuary
