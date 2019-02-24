|
|
Richard E. Noack
Jun. 1, 1935 ~ Feb. 9, 2019
Antioch California
Life long resident of Antioch. Preceded in death by parents, Theodore and Christen Noack, son David, 4 sisters and 2 brothers. Survived by wife, Virginia, sons Gary (Vicki), grand-daughter Melissa, Richard (Tami), grand-children Steven, Tiffany and son, Larry. Richard worked for Sears 35 years. He was a member of Most Holy Rosary & St. Ignatius Churches. Mass will be held February 22, 2019 at 10:30 am at St. Ignatius Church at 3351 Contra Loma Blvd., Antioch, CA, 94509. No Flowers. Donations to of Memphis, Tenn.
View the online memorial for Richard E. Noack
Published in East Bay Times on Feb. 24, 2019