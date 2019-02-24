East Bay Times Obituaries
|
Richard E. Noack


1935 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Richard E. Noack Obituary
Richard E. Noack
Jun. 1, 1935 ~ Feb. 9, 2019
Antioch California
Life long resident of Antioch. Preceded in death by parents, Theodore and Christen Noack, son David, 4 sisters and 2 brothers. Survived by wife, Virginia, sons Gary (Vicki), grand-daughter Melissa, Richard (Tami), grand-children Steven, Tiffany and son, Larry. Richard worked for Sears 35 years. He was a member of Most Holy Rosary & St. Ignatius Churches. Mass will be held February 22, 2019 at 10:30 am at St. Ignatius Church at 3351 Contra Loma Blvd., Antioch, CA, 94509. No Flowers. Donations to of Memphis, Tenn.


Published in East Bay Times on Feb. 24, 2019
