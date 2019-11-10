|
Richard E. Parks
August 3, 1944 - November 4, 2019
Resident of Pleasanton
Richard Eugene Parks, native San Franciscan and long-time resident of Pleasanton, California, passed away peacefully at home on November 4, 2019, at the age of 75. He was surrounded by his loving family and is survived by his wife, daughter, son, daughter-in-law & grandson. An elementary school teacher for nearly 30 years, Mr. Parks loved educating children and had a passion for the sciences. He was an avid collector of coins and stamps and a skilled and creative craftsman in the home. Richard was a proud member of the Rotary Club of Pleasanton and had just been awarded a badge for Service Above Self in acknowledgment of his tireless volunteerism. He was a ready speaker and his humor and intelligence will be missed. Interment will be held Tuesday, November 12 at 10:30 a.m. at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Hayward. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Parkinson Disease Association. Phone: 800-223-2732 apdaparkinson.org
Published in East Bay Times on Nov. 10, 2019