Richard (Dick) Edward RutledgeOct. 23, 1932 – May 6, 2020Resident of San LeandroDick Rutledge, an eighty-year resident of San Leandro, passed away on the afternoon of May 6, 2020, in Folsom, California, due to complications arising from Covid-19. He was 87.Born Edward Rutledge on October 23, 1932 to Lourde Josephine (Gerran) Rutledge and Edward William Rutledge, of San Francisco, he grew up in San Leandro and graduated from San Leandro High School in December 1950. In 1955, he graduated from University of Notre Dame, while in the ROTC program. He served as a Lieutenant in the United States Air Force Reserve at Forbes Air Force Base, transferred to inactive duty in 1957, and was honorably discharged at the rank of Captain in 1969. He attended UC Berkeley, graduating in 1961 with an MBA degree. He worked for Safeway Stores, Singer Business Machines, Bechtel Corp., and NASA Ames Research Center, in positions focused on project management and computer systems analysis.On December 2, 1961, he married Norma Ann Pesavento of Sacramento, California. They moved to a newly constructed house in the Marina Faire area of San Leandro. They attended Catholic churches in the area, first Our Lady of Good Counsel, and later St. Leander, where Dick taught classes for Confirmation and sat, with Norma, on the financial oversight board. An enthusiastic reader and writer, he authored many stories, articles, and an unpublished novel.Following his retirement in 1997, he wrote a local newspaper column focusing on San Leandro businesses, and took up square dancing with Norma as members of "Skirts and Flirts." He was a dedicated fan of Notre Dame football and enjoyed travelling to attend games. In January 2016, he moved to Carlton Senior Living in San Leandro; and then in 2018 to Oakmont of Folsom.He is predeceased by his wife, Norma, who passed in April 2015. He is survived by his son William and his wife Emily Litz of New York City; daughter Mary (Rutledge) Segismundo and her husband Joe Segismundo of San Leandro; daughter Joyce (Rutledge) Starosciak and her husband Allan Starosciak of Granite Bay, CA; son Robert and his partner Mona Eltahawy of Montreal and New York City; son Stephen of Folsom; and daughter Susan (Rutledge) Leffel and her fiancé Steve Reno of Oakley, CA, and his grandchildren: Chloe, Krissy, and Joey Segismundo; Sam and Crissy Starosciak; Aiden and Sophie Rutledge; Carley, Evan, and Nicholas Leffel. He is also survived by his cousin Jill (Ashman) Peterson of Kirkland, WA.No services are planned at this time, due to restrictions against public gatherings