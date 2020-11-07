Richard Eugene (Gene) BrownDecember 11, 1929 - November 2, 2020Resident of Grants Pass, OR - Formerly of Pinole, CAGene passed away peacefully Monday, November 2nd, 2020 with his family beside him.He is survived by his wife of 32 years, Sandy, daughters, Jani De Carlo, Stacy Doty (Jeff) and Rebecca Reschert, sons, Rick Brown (Michelle), and Bill Reschert, four grand children & four great great grandchildren & many friends.Gene enjoyed a wonderful life; it included playing golf, having classic cars, fishing & being with family & friends.Gene was well known for his work as a glazer; working on classic cars to modern day cars, homes and commercial buildings. He will be missed.Due to covid-19, services will be with family only.