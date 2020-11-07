1/
Richard Eugene "Gene" Brown
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard Eugene (Gene) Brown
December 11, 1929 - November 2, 2020
Resident of Grants Pass, OR - Formerly of Pinole, CA
Gene passed away peacefully Monday, November 2nd, 2020 with his family beside him.
He is survived by his wife of 32 years, Sandy, daughters, Jani De Carlo, Stacy Doty (Jeff) and Rebecca Reschert, sons, Rick Brown (Michelle), and Bill Reschert, four grand children & four great great grandchildren & many friends.
Gene enjoyed a wonderful life; it included playing golf, having classic cars, fishing & being with family & friends.
Gene was well known for his work as a glazer; working on classic cars to modern day cars, homes and commercial buildings. He will be missed.
Due to covid-19, services will be with family only.


View the online memorial for Richard Eugene (Gene) Brown

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in East Bay Times on Nov. 7, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by East Bay Times

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved