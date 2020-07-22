Richard Eugene DourosJune 18, 1943 - July 4, 2020Resident of San Leandro, CARichard was born in Kansas and raised in San Leandro, California. He was the oldest of three brothers. His parents were Don and Virginia Douros.Rich was a person who loved sports. He belonged to Softball leagues, bowling leagues and played a lot of golf. Rich could talk sports stats with anyone. And, of course, he loved his 49ers. Rich graduated from San Lorenzo High School in 1960 when he was 16 years old. Then he joined the Army when he was only 17. He spent 4 years in the Army where he did most of his duty in the Azores Islands. In 1967 he joined the Heat and Frost Insulators Union Local 16 until he retired.He leaves behind his brother, Jim Douros (Becky), and many cousins, nieces and nephews; Karina, Phillip and Paul Douros, Dawn Black and Lindsey Schroeder; Great nephews, Alan Douros and Brayden Schroeder.Chapel Of The Chimes, 32992 Mission Blvd., Hayward, CA, 94544. Visitation: July 26, 5pm-9pm. Buriel: July 27, 10am-11am.