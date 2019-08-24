|
|
Richard Evans Albert
Feb 3, 1932 - Jul 26, 2019
Hayward
Dick was born in New York City & spent his youth in NJ, WA, NM, CA, GA & NC before settling in the Bay Area. Husband of Carol Henrie. Loving father of Gwendolyn & Amy Albert & Ashley Fennessey. Brother of Grace Powers. Grandchildren Madeline, Evan & Thomas will miss storytime & baseball games. He was an infantry officer, US Army OC28, & paratrooper 82nd Airborne; a graduate of UC Berkeley (BA '59, MA '62); a poet, a singer, a painter. As a teacher at Chabot College for 40 years, Mr. Albert touched many lives. All are welcome to celebrate his life on Sep 7 at 11 AM, Starr King Unitarian Universalist Church, Hayward.
View the online memorial for Richard Evans Albert
Published in East Bay Times on Aug. 24, 2019