Celebration of Life
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Starr King Unitarian Universalist Church
Hayward, CA
1932 - 2019
Richard Evans Albert Obituary
Richard Evans Albert
Feb 3, 1932 - Jul 26, 2019
Hayward
Dick was born in New York City & spent his youth in NJ, WA, NM, CA, GA & NC before settling in the Bay Area. Husband of Carol Henrie. Loving father of Gwendolyn & Amy Albert & Ashley Fennessey. Brother of Grace Powers. Grandchildren Madeline, Evan & Thomas will miss storytime & baseball games. He was an infantry officer, US Army OC28, & paratrooper 82nd Airborne; a graduate of UC Berkeley (BA '59, MA '62); a poet, a singer, a painter. As a teacher at Chabot College for 40 years, Mr. Albert touched many lives. All are welcome to celebrate his life on Sep 7 at 11 AM, Starr King Unitarian Universalist Church, Hayward.


Published in East Bay Times on Aug. 24, 2019
