Richard Fletcher
November 21, 1949 - May 5, 2020
Livermore
Richard Sills Fletcher, a long time resident of Livermore, CA, passed away peacefully at his home, surrounded by his family, on May 5, 2020 from Valley Fever.
Rich was born on November 21, 1949 in Livermore, CA, to Nelson and Betty Fletcher. He attended school in Livermore, playing football, baseball, and the trumpet. He graduated Livermore High School in the class of 1967.
After high school, Rich attended the US Naval Academy at Annapolis, then nuclear power school. Upon college graduation, he spent 5 years serving his country on Naval submarines and submarine support ships.
During his years in the Navy and after, Rich fished his way along the east coast and down through Louisiana. California called to him, though, and he hooked his whaler up behind his truck, and towed it all the way back to California. There he to began a career in real estate and continued to spend as much time as possible in the great outdoors.
In 1991, Rich met the love of his life, Linda. They married in 1993 and spent the next 28 years hosting family and friends for festive gatherings featuring Rich's smoked or grilled duck, deer, boar or fish recipes. They journeyed around the world enjoying a safari in South Africa, a walk-about in New Zealand, fishing in Kauai and Alaska, as well as many destinations throughout the continental U.S. Their long-time dream to own a home on Lake Almanor finally came true in 2018. Together they enjoyed several trips to their vacation dream home where Rich spent his time hunting, fishing and hiking. He especially loved spending time with his grandchildren and teaching them about nature.
Rich traveled widely to hunt, fish, and glass for wildlife. He played a pivotal role in fundraising and leadership for the Mule Deer Foundation (MDF), an organization dedicated to the preservation of wildlife and wild lands. His involvement with the MDF began with its inception in 1988 as one of the first board members and was board chairman for several terms. Rich was also instrumental in starting and supporting several MDF chapters in California and other states. Most recently, he was involved with the MDF National Endowment Fund. As a member of the KDC Duck Club, Rich spent hours hunting with his dogs, Val and Lola, and his many friends. His work with his brother Rob in conservation on their ranch lands has helped to protect a variety of endangered species and native habitat. He leaves a legacy of preservation of the outdoors that will go on for many years to come.
Rich was an author, and penned several books about hunting as well as a blog that spanned 10 years. Anyone who would enjoy reading about his multitude of adventures can do so at hunterlandowner.wordpress.com. He appreciated his readers, and would love to know that people are reading his blog even after he's gone.
Rich is remembered by all as a positive, genuine person, who had a smile for each person he met, even when he was at his sickest. He had a special talent for putting people at ease, and loved to tell a good story. He was especially fond of tales lay bare the secrets of everyone involved and were a tiny bit inappropriate. He had a big heart, and was known to sob his way through a movie here and there. Rich particularly loved music, filling every silence with humming or whistling, and sometimes adding a little jig. Most of all, Rich was a content, joyful person. He made it a priority to do what he thought was right, he chose people, places, and activities that made him happy, and he believed that life is lived in the moment. He is already sorely missed by the many who love him.
Rich leaves behind his wife, Linda Fletcher, his father, Nelson Fletcher, his brother and sister-in-law, Rob and Tish Fletcher, and his beloved dog Lola. He leaves his daughter and son-in-law, Betsy and Brett Kelly, his step-daughter and son-in-law, Shannon and Tim Rice, his step-son and daughter-in-law, Aaron and Allison Riche, as well as four grandchildren, Summer and Brooklyn Riche, and Fergus and Rose Kelly. Notably, although we lost him way too soon, he still managed to teach all of his grandchildren to fish.
To preserve Rich's legacy, we ask that in lieu of flowers, donations be sent to: University of California Berkeley Environmental Sciences Support Fund for Valley Fever research: give.berkeley.edu/valleyfever. Please click the "I am giving in memory of someone" and enter Richard Fletcher; OR The Mule Deer Foundation Endowment Fund at https://muledeer.org/get-involved/endowment-fund/ Please note the donation is in memory of Rich Fletcher.
A Celebration of Life is planned for later this year.
Published in East Bay Times on May 31, 2020.