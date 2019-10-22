|
Richard Garcia
June 15, 1947 - September 8, 2019
Resident of Lincoln, California
Richard Francis Garcia, son of Linus & Julia Garcia of Palos Verdes passed away peacefully on September 8th, 2019, surrounded by his family.
Richard grew up in Palos Verdes, CA spending much of his youth surfing the waves off the beaches of South Bay. He loved music & played in a surf band in the early '60s. He met his wife Julie (Christensen) while studying at Utah State University, Logan. They moved to Southern CA, married & had 2 children, Eric & Chris. The family's first home was in Anaheim, CA, where they lived for the better part of the '70s until relocating the family to Concord, CA in 1979.
Richard earned his bachelor's from Long Beach State & his MBA from St. Mary's College. His career spanned from Bank Manager to Insurance Underwriter, to HR Manager. Prior to retirement, he worked for John Wagner Associates as their HR manager for 20 years.
Richard loved his family, friends & meeting new people. He & Julie loved traveling, camping & hosting gatherings for family & friends. Most notable was the annual Christmas Party, ALL were welcome. He was active in his communities & was charitable at heart. In his retirement, he drove for Meals on Wheels for several years. He was a good chef & enjoyed sharing a good meal & cold beverage with friends & family. There was always room at Richard's table & an extra bed in their home for whoever might need it.
Richard is survived by his wife of 52 years Julie, his brother Phillip, his son Eric & his wife Cherie, their children Nayely & Zahan, his son Chris & his wife Denise & their children Harrison & Ally. He was preceded in death by his brother Joe & sister Judy (Bowhay).
A Celebration of Life will be held at 2 PM on Saturday, October 26th in the SODA Center of St. Mary's College in Moraga, CA. In Lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Meals on Wheels of Contra Costa County.
Published in East Bay Times on Oct. 22, 2019