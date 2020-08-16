Richard GutridgeJuly 18, 1937 - August 5, 2020Resident of Pittsburg, CARichard James Gutridge, age 83, passed away peacefully on August 5, 2020, with his family by his side. Born, July 18, 1937, he was a lifelong resident of Pittsburg, CA. He served his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ for over 40 years. He enjoyed cooking Italian food and spending time with his family. His favorite phrases were, "everybody's different" and "love one another." Richard is survived by children, Steve (Margie) Gutridge, Maria (Catalino, Jr) Orozco, Gino (Carmelita) Gutridge and Danny (Taj) Gutridge; brother Ron Gutridge and sisters, Barbara Aiello & Carole Gutridge; 9 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, August 19th from 9:00 – 10:30 am, followed by a celebration of life service at Holy Cross Cemetery, 2200 E. 18th Street, Antioch. Due to covid-19 restrictions, service will be held outdoors, masks required, 6 feet distance, limited to 100 people.