Richard Gutridge
1937 - 2020
Richard Gutridge
July 18, 1937 - August 5, 2020
Resident of Pittsburg, CA
Richard James Gutridge, age 83, passed away peacefully on August 5, 2020, with his family by his side. Born, July 18, 1937, he was a lifelong resident of Pittsburg, CA. He served his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ for over 40 years. He enjoyed cooking Italian food and spending time with his family. His favorite phrases were, "everybody's different" and "love one another." Richard is survived by children, Steve (Margie) Gutridge, Maria (Catalino, Jr) Orozco, Gino (Carmelita) Gutridge and Danny (Taj) Gutridge; brother Ron Gutridge and sisters, Barbara Aiello & Carole Gutridge; 9 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, August 19th from 9:00 – 10:30 am, followed by a celebration of life service at Holy Cross Cemetery, 2200 E. 18th Street, Antioch. Due to covid-19 restrictions, service will be held outdoors, masks required, 6 feet distance, limited to 100 people.


View the online memorial for Richard Gutridge



Published in East Bay Times on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
19
Visitation
09:00 - 10:30 AM
Holy Cross Cemetery
AUG
19
Celebration of Life
10:30 AM
Holy Cross Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Holy Cross Cemetery and Funeral Center
2200 E 18Th St
Antioch, CA 94509
(925) 757-0658
Guest Book

1 entry
August 13, 2020
Dick was a good and humble man who loved his large and wonderful family and they loved him dearly. His life was dedicated to his Lord and Savior and he did whatever he could to serve Him. After a long illness, may he finally rest in peace.
Barbara Aiello
Sister
