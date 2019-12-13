|
Richard Hall
July 6, 1942 - Nov. 15, 2019
Pleasant Hill
Richard (Dick) Hall, 77, passed away peacefully on November 15 after a lengthy battle with cancer. An Iowa native, he received a Chemical Engineering degree from Iowa State and had a 40-year career with Bechtel Refinery and Chemical Division in San Francisco. He was active with his children in Boy Scouts and soccer, and loved golf, fly fishing and travel. Dick is survived by his wife Ellen, son Brett (Lisa), daughter Julie (Dugan), two grandchildren, and brothers Bob and Mark.
Published in East Bay Times on Dec. 13, 2019