East Bay Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Harris Funeral Home - Berkeley
1331 San Pablo Ave.
Berkeley, CA 94702
510-525-1331
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
12:00 PM
St Paul Missionary Baptist Church
3996 14th Avenue
Sacramento, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Harris
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Harris


1946 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard Harris Obituary
Richard Harris
Dec. 26, 1946 - Oct. 18, 2019
Oakland CA
It is with great sadness that the family of Richard Albert Harris announces his passing on October 18, 2019 at his home in Oakland, CA.
He was born on December 26, 1946 in Martinez, CA. He grew up in Richmond, CA and graduated from Richmond, HS and Contra Costa JC where he earned a track scholarship to Sac State. He was a charter member of both the Sacramento Alumni and Iota Beta Chapters of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity. After graduation from Sac State he started his career as a reporter for the Sacramento Bee. Later he became Administrator Assistant to the late Assemblyman John Miller and Assemblyman Elihu Harris. He also worked as Chief of Staff for the late Senator Bill Greene. After a move back to the Bay Area, he worked for the City of Oakland Parks and Recreation Department. Although he retired from civil service in 2006, he continued to work in various occupations until his death.
Richard was preceded in death by his mother Gloria Bellazer and four siblings. He is survived by his wife Veda, six children and their spouses, six grandchildren, nine brothers and sisters, a host of nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday November 9th at 12:00 Noon at St Paul Missionary Baptist Church, 3996 14th Avenue, Sacramento, CA 95820. A repast immediately follows the service.


View the online memorial for Richard Harris
Published in East Bay Times on Nov. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -