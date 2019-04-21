Richard Hartmann

June 24, 1934- April 6, 2019

Pleasant Hill, Ca

Beloved husband, father, grandfather and friend Richard Hartmann died April 6, 2019 at the age of 84 surrounded by his family. The youngest of seven, Richard was born in Roselle Il, to Henry and Bertha Hartmann. He attended the University of Iowa, receiving a BS in Agriculture and later an MBA from Golden Gate University. He joined the U.S. Navy in 1957 and served until 1972, with active duty in Vietnam War. He was with the Naval Reserves until July 1979. After his military service, he went to work for the American Farm Bureau Federation. He later worked as a Commercial Real Estate Appraiser for the IRS until his retirement in 2000.

He is survived by his dearly loved wife of 47 years, Dina, brother Roger Hartmann of Elgin Il, children Kristi Hartmann; Richard Hartmann and wife Ting Ting; Karen Butler and husband Jack; Nicole Young and husband Patrick; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was a doting "Opa" to his grandchildren Courtney Butler and fiancé Jeremy and James Butler and wife Jessica.

Richard lived in Pleasant Hill since 1973 where he raised his family and was active in the community. He volunteered his time on the Contra Costa Interfaith Housing Committee and served on the board of the Pleasant Hill City Planning Commission. Richard enjoyed working in the garden, reading and tending to the church grounds at St. Andrews Presbyterian Church, where he served as an Elder for many terms.

Friends and Family are invited to a Celebration of Life on Saturday, May 4th at 2:00 pm at St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church at 1601 Mary Dr. Pleasant Hill, Ca. Reception to follow in the adjacent Celebration Center.

Contributions in his memory may be made to the East Bay Hospice Foundation. Email: [email protected], or the St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church Memorial Fund.





