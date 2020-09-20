Richard Hilton CalvertDecember 21, 1930 - September 14, 2020Resident of Hayward, CARichard Hilton Calvert passed away unexpectedly on September 14, 2020. Richard was born in Chicago, IL. Richard is survived by his lovely wife of over 55 years, Patricia Calvert, his daughter, Victoria & Bret Hawkins, and his granddaughters, Alisha & Kurt Alarcon and Brittany Reposa. He served our country in the US Marine Corp and the US Navy as a Lieutenant Naval Pilot; Vietnam Veteran. Richard was famous for his love of sweets, his quick wit and his sense of humor. He will be greatly missed.