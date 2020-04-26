|
Richard J. Ross
March 14, 1933 - February 3, 2020
Moraga
Born in Chicago, IL to Helen and Stanley Ross, Rich and his brother Larry moved with their family to Palatine, a small town northwest of the city. In high school Rich excelled academically, and despite severe asthma, lettered in several sports. His combined academic and athletic achievement led to a scholarship to Oberlin College in Ohio where he majored in Chemistry and continued in football as a Henry Hudson scholar.
Graduating in 1955, he joined Union Carbide, N.Y., where he got his first taste of traveling. In 1956 he married Shirley Mae Asseier, his college sweetheart, on the Oberlin campus when she graduated, and they started their 63-year marriage on the East Coast. They moved back to the Midwest three years later when he joined Amoco of Standard Oil of Indiana, where he became the youngest Group Leader in their history.
Four years later he accepted a position with Kaiser Aluminum & Chemicals in Oakland, CA. His children, Richard Scott and Cynthia Lynn, were born in Berkeley, and after several cross-country transfers, the family returned to California, settling in Moraga. Despite a heavy traveling schedule, Rich was dedicated to coaching both basketball and softball for four years with LMYA.
After almost twenty years with Kaiser, "Dick" as he was known in the business world, set out on his own, searching for an opportunity to use his extensive background in polymer chemistry. In 1987 he formed a partnership with Raymond Bregante of San Francisco, and together they founded RJR Polymers, Inc. After seven years in San Francisco, the company moved to the East Bay Airport Business Park in Oakland. Since then, a second manufacturing facility opened in Phoenix, AZ, and is the new headquarters for the company, now known as RJR Technologies.
Rich logged millions of miles traveling on business and for pleasure. He was an avid Cal Bears fan, and attended all home football games for forty years! He was a natural athlete, and loved the outdoors. He was an enthusiastic runner and tennis player, until his "football knees" gave out and he turned to his last passion, which was golf. He loved to dance – especially to Big Band era music. For years he attended both the San Francisco and Oakland Symphonies and Ballets.
Rich was devoted to his family – his son Richard Scott who passed away in 2009, and his daughter, Cynthia Lynn who gave him his beautiful and cherished grandchildren, Daylin and Cameron Atwood. He was a loving uncle to Theresa Gargano of NY, Rick Ross of Olive Branch, MS, Corinne McAuley of Anderson, SC, Tracy McKellar and Denise Ross of Greenwood SC, and Lawrence Farner and Katie Barnheart, also of Greenwood.
Rich will be remembered for his enthusiasm, determination, and courage. He will be missed not only by his family and friends, but by all who worked with him to build "RJR."
Published in East Bay Times on Apr. 26, 2020