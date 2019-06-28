Home

Celebration of Life
Sunday, Jun. 30, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Martinez Event Center
524 Main Street
Martinez, CA
Richard Joe Dorr III


1980 - 2019
Richard Joe Dorr III Obituary
Richard Joe Dorr III
July 25, 1980 - June 14, 2019
Orangeville
Richard Joe Dorr III passed away unexpectedly at his home Friday, June 14th. He was loved by many.
The Madruga and Dorr families invite you to Richie's Celebration of Life on Sunday, June 30th, 1-4 pm, at the Martinez Event Center, 524 Main Street, Martinez, CA. Please wear your favorite sports team's jersey.
The family respectfully requests that no alcoholic beverages be present at the services.


Published in East Bay Times on June 28, 2019
